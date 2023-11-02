Raymond 'Ray' Whelan, Barcelona and formerly of Kilmore, Ballyduff, died suddenly in Barcelona, 31st October, 2023. Pre-deceased by his parents Breda and Mossie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Sabrina, sons Zak and Lucas, daughter Nina, sisters Caroline and Antoinette, brothers Finbarr, Declan and Maurice, brothers-in-law Martin and Kevin, sisters-in-law Liz and Janice, Aunts Mary, Peggy and Noreen, nieces Bec, Alannah, Mai and Lauren, nephews Eric, Ryan, Conor, Cian, Aidan, Sean, Ray and Maurice, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral service will take place in Barcelona on Friday 3rd November. Rosary and prayers for the repose of Ray's soul will take place at St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Saturday evening (4th November) at 7:30 pm.