Phyllis O’Donoghue (née Power) Sunville Court, Nth Circular Rd., Limerick and formerly of Castle Demesne, Tralee, Co. Kerry _

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at

9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Phyllis will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick (https://milfordcarecentre.ie/ ) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-   Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey and dear mother of Marie, Cathal and Brian.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Bronwen, Brian’s partner Edsel, sister Mary (Bennett), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

