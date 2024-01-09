Philomena 'Phil' O'Neill née O'Connor, Duncormick, Ballygologue Road, Listowel. Peacefully, on January 8th, 2024, at Killarney Community Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sons Eoin and Sean and Daughter Hannah. Phil will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Breda and Eilish, sons Pat, Tony and Aidan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Wednesday evening from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Phil being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Killarney Community Hospital.