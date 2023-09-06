The death has occurred of PHILOMENA CAHILL (née O'CONNOR)

Died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 5th.

Loving wife of the late Jack and adored mother of Catherine, Mary (Culloty), Mena, Ann (Rogers) and Bernie.

Pre-deceased by her 6 sisters and 6 brothers.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her daughters, grandchildren Christopher, Edward, David, Andy, Matthew, Eoin, Cathal, Mícheál and Máire, sons-in-law Roland and Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday [September 8th] from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.

Philomena’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Peter McVerry Trust on the following link.

https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.