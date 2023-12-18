Phil (Philomena) O'Connell, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Coom, Gneeveguilla.

Peacefully at the Beacon Hospital - 17th December 2023. Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt & grandaunt. Pre-deceased by her sister Anne, her nephew David, and her brother-in-law Seán. Very sadly missed by her sisters Joan & Goretti, her brother-in-law Pat, her nephews and nieces Brendan, Karen, Mark, Michael, Hilda, Kevin and Claire, her grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass for Phil will take place in the Church of the Divine Word, Marlay Grange on Wednesday, 20th December, at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Advertisement

Suaimhneas sioraí dá h-anam dílis