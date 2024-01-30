Phil McCarthy of Castle Street, Tralee; died peacefully on 29th January 2024, beloved sister of Thérese and the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephew Justin, niece Anne and their families, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday (31st January) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Phil will be celebrated at 12 noon

(streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.