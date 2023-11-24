Phil (Johanna Philomena) Griffin née Foley of Glounbawn, Gortatlea and formerly of Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee, died peacefully on 23rd November 2023, beloved wife of the late Tony, adored mother of Seamus, Nuala & Aidan and dear grandmother of Clodagh and the late Fiadh, Meadhbh & Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers Paul, Seán, Pádraig & Frank, sister Mary, son-in-law Seán, Seamus’ partner Caroline, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. House private please.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Rest in Peace.