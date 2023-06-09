Pete O’Connor of O’Connor’s Shop, The Village, Ardfert.
Beloved son of the late James & Moll and dearest brother of Peggy (O’Keeffe) and the late Sr. Cyrilla (Texas), Kathleen (Crowley), Mary Ann (Cantillon) and Eileen (Costello).
Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brother-in-law John, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (12th June) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Pete will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on churchmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert.
