Peggy Mullooly (née O'Connor) of Church Place, Rathmore and formerly of Tureennamult, Gneeveguilla. Peggy passed on January 26th 2024, peacefully at Naas General Hospital, Predeceased by her husband, Paddy, daughter, Kay (McCarthy) and sister, Mary (Moynihan). Beloved mother of Gráinne and Máirtín and treasured grandmother of Katherina and Katherine. She will be sadly missed by her brother Willie, sister Kathleen (Murphy) sister in law Grace, brothers in law Dan Francis (Murphy) and John (Moynihan), daughter in law Bríd, sons in law Denis (McCarthy) and Pat (Murphy), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her Dunlavin Silverstream Nursing Home family.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore, (Eircode: P51 PW88), on Sunday Jan 28th from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass Monday Jan 29th at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peggy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. https://alzheimer.ie/