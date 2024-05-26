Peggy Foran née Mcgettrick, Tulligbeg, Killorglin and formerly of Ardrea, Ballymote, Co. Sligo
Peggy passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of Sonas Nursing Home, Ashborough, Milltown
Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and her dear son Frank.
Sadly missed by her loving son James, godchild Mary (O' Dowd), brothers John, Frank & Martin, sisters Lynn, Sarah, Eileen, Attracta & Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her 1st cousin Brendan (McGettrick) & James's cousin Mary Naughton, close friends PJ & Adrian (O' Connor), sister-in-law Bridie, extended family, neighbours & many friends.
Predeceased by her brother Michael, sister Theresa & friend Margo.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Monday evening (May 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5.30pm - 7.30pm.
Funeral arriving Tuesday morning (May 28th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Peggy's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
