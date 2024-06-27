Peggy Collins (née Curtin)

The death has occurred of Peggy Collins (nee Curtin), Knockatoon & Meeng, Rockchapel, who passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Dear mother of Tony, Joan, Maurice, Maureen and John. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, baby son John, brothers Nicholas and Dan and her parents. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, son-in-law Jimmy, daughter-in-law Chris, Tony's partner Patsy, grandchildren Barry, Shane, Deirdre, Padraig, Patrick and Eoin, six great-grandchildren, brother-in-law John Joe Collins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at her home in Meeng, Rockchapel, Co Cork (P51 DK0D) on 28th June from 3.00pm to 8.00pm with removal to St. Peter's Church, Rockchapel at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Rockchapel on 29th June at 1.00pm. Burial afterwards in Rockchapel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if preferred, to Marymount Hospice marymount.ie/get-involved/donate/. Peggy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on The Rockchapel and Meelin Parish Facebook page.