Pearl (Bridget) Browne née Benson of Racecourse Lawn, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Tiervena, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick, died peacefully on 22nd June 2023, beloved wife of Tom, dear mother of Padraic & Dawn- Marie and sister of James and the late Seán, Pat & Kay.

Sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Liz, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Ann, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (25th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Pearl will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.