Paul Howarth, Montbretia, Sunhill, Killorglin.
Paul passed away peacefully at his residence on September 18th 2023. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family; his children Katie & Mattie, his beloved partner Marilyn and his parents Grace & Laurie, his sister and best friend Sue, brothers Peter & David, nephews Luke, George, Daniel & Kyle, niece Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives & many friends.
Lying in repose at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, on Wednesday evening (Sept. 20th) from 8pm - 9pm and again on Thursday morning (Sept 21st) from 10am - 11.30am followed by a Private Humanist Ceremony at The Island Crematorium Cork.
Paul's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
Triduum for the feast of St Padre Pio in the Franciscan Friary, Killarney 21st, 22nd and 23rd of SeptemberSep 20, 2023 10:31
Education Minister suspending plans to have parts of Leaving Cert assessed by teachersSep 20, 2023 08:42
Kerry park wins top national award for supporting pollinating insectsSep 20, 2023 08:12
Man charged with burglary, theft and interfering with car in TraleeSep 19, 2023 17:06
Wind and rain warnings in place for KerrySep 19, 2023 17:02