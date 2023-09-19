Advertisement

Paul Howarth

Sep 20, 2023 08:35 By receptionradiokerry
Paul Howarth, Montbretia, Sunhill, Killorglin.

Paul passed away peacefully at his residence on September 18th 2023.  Sadly missed by his heartbroken family; his children Katie & Mattie, his beloved partner Marilyn and his parents Grace & Laurie, his sister and best friend Sue, brothers Peter & David, nephews Luke, George, Daniel & Kyle, niece Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives & many friends.

Lying in repose at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, on Wednesday evening (Sept. 20th) from 8pm - 9pm and again on Thursday morning (Sept 21st) from 10am - 11.30am followed by a Private Humanist Ceremony at The Island Crematorium Cork.

Paul's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

