The death has occurred of Paul Hobbart, Hawley Park, Tralee. Paul died peacefully at home on 7th December 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Pre deceased by his parents Paul and Mary, brother Willie, sister Christina, nephews Martin and David. He is deeply mourned and sadly missed by his adoring and heartbroken wife Ann, children Mary, Denis, Jacinta and Alan. Sisters Noreen and Greta, daughters in law Brenda and Lisa, son in law Shamie, and treasured grandchildren Sean, James, Ronan, Amy, April and Amber, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces , extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we love. Rest in Peace

Reposing in The Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Wednesday,13th December 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Thursday 14th December, at 11.15am, arriving at St. John's Church at 11.30am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass for Paul, which will be live Streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119