Paul Cronin, Cahir, Aghadoe, Killarney

Peacefully in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Mark, Paul and the late Andrew. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Sophia and Anne, his much loved grandsons Andrew, Gary, Emmet, Robert and Liam, his brothers Dermot and Patrick, sisters Eileen, Noreen and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his parents Darby and Rita, his brothers James, Donal and Michael and his sister Peggy.

" May Paul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association, Kerry Branch. The Requiem Mass can be live streamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish