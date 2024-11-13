Paul Cotter, Knocklyne, Sunhill, Killorglin.

Paul passed away on November 4th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved baby daughter Anna Marie and

his parents Peggy & Steve.

Forever loved and missed by his loving wife Sheila (née Griffin), daughters Celene & Emma, son Stephen, his dearly loved 5 grandchildren, brother Billy, sisters Kathleen & Aggie, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends. Paul will also be deeply missed by his work colleagues and the customers of "The Chapel" Killarney Golf and Fishing Club.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

​​​​​​​~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Thursday evening (Nov. 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 4.00pm - 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving Friday morning (Nov. 15th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass

at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Please use the online Condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Paul's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

