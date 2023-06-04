Cantillon, Paul (late of Tralee and Dundrum, Dublin) sadly died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, 3rd of June 2023, just 3 weeks after the death of his son John. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his adoring wife Patricia, beloved children Colum and Paula, and by his cherished grandchildren Richard, Jesse, Lucy and Amelia, and his loving brother Donie. Lovingly remembered by his son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and by his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

“A great soul never dies”

Paul will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, D16 VO46, on Sunday (June 11th) from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Holy Cross Church, Dundrum, D14 K820, arriving for 10.30am Mass, followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery, D18 X22C. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01)406-1000.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Foundation at

https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

To view Paul’s Funeral Mass online please click on the following link:

(Monday 10.30am)

Paul Cantillon - Funeral Mass