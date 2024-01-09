Paudie (Paidí) Murphy, Bunkilla, Donoughmore / Glantane, Co. Cork and Knockavinna, Brosna, Co. Kerry,
Reposing on this Wednesday evening at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel 6.00pm to 8.00pm followed by prayers. Requiem Mass for Paudie will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery in Brosna. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Carthage’s Church, Brosna Facebook page.
May Paudie Rest in Peace.
Family Information:- suddenly and peacefully.
Pre-deceased by his parents Pat Joe and Joan and adored baby Éanna. Adored father of Cilian, Shane and Siún and deeply missed by their mother Máire.
Paudie will be sadly missed by his much loved partner Michelle his heartbroken siblings Mary, Thomas, Michael, Eileenann, Siobhán, Finola, Seán and Kieran, his sisters in law, brothers in law, aunt Eileen, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.
Enquiries to Allen's Undertakers Rockchapel, Tel 029 69011
