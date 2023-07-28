Patrick (Paudie) O'Leary, Smith's Road, Charleville, Co. Cork and formerly of Tournanough, Gneeveguilla.

Paudie passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving wife and family and in the tender and loving care of the nurses and staff of Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023. Paudie, much loved husband of Ursula (née Hehir), much loved father of Patricia and cherished grandfather of Patrick, James and Martin. Predeceased by his brother-in-law John Reidy. Deeply missed by his sisters Mary (Reidy) and Sheila, Patricia's partner Paddy, his nephew Dáire, his four nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. The family would like to thank the carers of Home Instead for the gentleness and attention they showed to Paudie whilst he was in their care.

Reposing at Hawe O’Keeffe Funeral Directors, Charleville from from 6.30pm to 8pm this Sunday, followed by prayers. Requiem mass fowill take place at 2pm on Monday at Holy Cross Church, Charleville.

Followed by private cremation.