Patrick (Patie) Gleeson of Cappagh Kilgobnet, Beaufort. Patrick passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7th 2023, in the excellent care of the staff of Aperee Living Nursing Home, Tralee. Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by his relatives, neighbours & friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Monday evening (Oct. 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, from 7pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 10th) to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
