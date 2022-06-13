Patrick (Pat) Stuart of Carrickmines, Dublin 18 and formerly of Tralee.
Pre-deceased by his father Gene. Loving and much loved husband of Ann and father of James, Killian, Alannah, Christian and Harry. Pat will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and children, his mother Bridie, brothers Robert, John and Eugene, sisters Louise and Deirdre, brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Removal from his residence on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2.40 pm to Mount. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. A Service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at the Victorian Chapel at 3.15 pm followed by cremation. The service will be streamed on mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Peter McVerry Trust https://www.pmvtrust.ie/ or a Charity of choice.
House private please
All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village 01 4907601
Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis
Recommended
Man hospitalised following Tralee assaultJun 13, 2022 17:06
Infection control and fire precaution issues found in Kerry nursing homeJun 14, 2022 08:06
Skellig Michael closed following rock fallJun 13, 2022 18:06
Kerry Euromillions winner urged to make contact with National LotteryJun 13, 2022 13:06
GP service to return to North Kerry villageJun 13, 2022 17:06