Patrick (Pat) Stuart of Carrickmines, Dublin 18 and formerly of Tralee.

Pre-deceased by his father Gene. Loving and much loved husband of Ann and father of James, Killian, Alannah, Christian and Harry. Pat will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife and children, his mother Bridie, brothers Robert, John and Eugene, sisters Louise and Deirdre, brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from his residence on Thursday afternoon at approximately 2.40 pm to Mount. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. A Service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at the Victorian Chapel at 3.15 pm followed by cremation. The service will be streamed on mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Peter McVerry Trust https://www.pmvtrust.ie/ or a Charity of choice.

House private please

All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village 01 4907601

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis