Patrick (Pat) Fitzgerald, Wadena, Minnesota, USA, and formerly of Ballinorig, Causeway; passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife Teckla on October 19th, 2024, at the University of Minnesota Hospital after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Bridie (McCarthy) Fitzgerald and his brother Michael (Mike) Fitzgerald. Beloved husband, deeply adored and forever missed by his dear wife Teckla, cherished brother of Eddie Brendan, Dick and James. Lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law Helen (and her husband Pat Walsh Chicago), Mary Miller (St Cloud, Minnesota) and Louise Czech (St. Paul, Minnesota), Eileen (Fitzgerald) and Margaret (Fitzgerald)

Sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, Breda, Eamon, John, Marie, and her mother Anna, Michael, Edward, Siobhán and Maireád Fitzgerald, his eight grandnephews, six grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Cremation took place in Minneapolis for Pat. Pat's ashes will be in Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway, on Wednesday (October 30th), with family in attendance from 6pm to 8pm for those wishing to sympathise.

Pat's Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (October 31st) in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley, at 12 noon live-streamed on the following link Sacred Heart Church, followed by interment of ashes in Kyrie Elesion Abbey Cemetery Abbeydorney.

The Requiem Mass will be recorded and available to view under recordings at the above link.