Patrick (Pat Elvis) Murphy, Upper Tullig, Killorglin and formerly of Tyramoyle, Caherciveen
Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30 - 7.30pm
Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin to The Star of The Sea Church Cromane where the Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pat Elvis) Murphy will take place at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara Cromane.
Advertisement
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Recommended
Council aware of 31 current valid eviction notices in Tralee areaSep 5, 2023 13:14
Kerry firefighter welcomes acceptance of proposals to end strikeSep 5, 2023 13:15
Fall near Valentia Lifeboat StationSep 5, 2023 13:09
Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Services hoping to expand services following positive International reportSep 5, 2023 13:13
Mother of child inappropriately medicated in North Kerry CAMHS says he’s receiving no medical or financial supportSep 5, 2023 13:10