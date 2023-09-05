Patrick (Pat Elvis) Murphy, Upper Tullig, Killorglin and formerly of Tyramoyle, Caherciveen

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30 - 7.30pm

Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin to The Star of The Sea Church Cromane where the Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pat Elvis) Murphy will take place at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara Cromane.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv