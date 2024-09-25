Advertisement

Patrick O'Regan

Sep 25, 2024 11:10 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick O'Regan

Patrick O'Regan, 12 Convent View, Listowel and late of Lisalohorig, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

A private family funeral will take place for Patrick at the Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private please.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus