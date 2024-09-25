Patrick O'Regan, 12 Convent View, Listowel and late of Lisalohorig, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.
A private family funeral will take place for Patrick at the Shannon Crematorium.
House strictly private please.
Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.
