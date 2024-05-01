The death has occurred of

PATRICK O' RIORDAN, CREEVEEN & DREENARIEGH, GLENCAR

Patrick passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of

Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his cousin Denis,

relatives, neighbours & friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (May 3rd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Funeral arriving Saturday morning (May 4th) to St. Stephen's Church Glencar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery.

Advertisement

Patrick's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.