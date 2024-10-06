Advertisement

Oct 7, 2024
Patrick Murhill, Gortahoonig, Muckross, Killarney.

 

With great sadness we announce the death of Patrick who died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 5th, 2024 in the presence of his family - his loving wife Brigid, daughter Christina, granddaughter Lauren, son-in-law Brendan and niece Kaylyn.

 

Predeceased by his daughter Patricia Ann.

 

Reposing at his home in "Gortahoonig, Muckross (V93 TYY3)" on Monday afternoon from midday until 7:00p.m.

 

Reception into the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at noon.

 

Cremation to take place privately.

 

No flowers, please.

