Patrick Murhill, Gortahoonig, Muckross, Killarney.

With great sadness we announce the death of Patrick who died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 5th, 2024 in the presence of his family - his loving wife Brigid, daughter Christina, granddaughter Lauren, son-in-law Brendan and niece Kaylyn.

Predeceased by his daughter Patricia Ann.

Reposing at his home in "Gortahoonig, Muckross (V93 TYY3)" on Monday afternoon from midday until 7:00p.m.

Reception into the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at noon.

Cremation to take place privately.

Advertisement

No flowers, please.