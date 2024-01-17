Patrick McCarthy, The Square, Milltown.

Patrick passed away unexpectedly on January 14th 2024. Predeceased by his father Patrick. Forever loved and missed by his mother Philomena, daughter Lyra,sisters Majella, Sharon & Elaine, brothers-in-law Peter & Jim, nieces & nephews Robert, Ollie, Aoife & Aislinn, Lyra's mom Caitriona, Elaine, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Friday evening (Jan. 19th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 20th) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

Family Flowers only please

Patrick's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.