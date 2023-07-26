Patrick Keating , Riverforest, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Portmagee, Co. Kerry, July 25th 2023, suddenly surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, pre-deceased by his parents father Danny, mother Mary, sisters Nora, Sheila and Kathleen and brother Michael, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, sons Danny, Ross and Michael, grandchildren Elizabeth, Madison, Riley and Sarah, sisters Eileen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Patrick will be reposing at his residence in Riverforest, Leixlip, (W23 E2P1) on Friday (July 28th) from 4pm to 8pm with evening prayers at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday (July 29th) at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on webstream.

Family flowers only, any donations, if desired, to Pieta House