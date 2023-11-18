Advertisement

Patrick Joseph (Pat Joe) Murphy,

Nov 18, 2023 13:57 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick Joseph (Pat Joe) Murphy, of The Village Lixnaw as passed away. Who will be reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral home Lixnaw on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

will be arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw on Monday for 11am requiem mass.

live streamed on Lixnaw church cam live.

Burial afterwards in Kiltomey graveyard.

