Patrick Joseph (P.J) Lowney ‘Garnish’, 15 Merval Drive, Clareview, Limerick V94 R70C and formerly of Lehanmore, Garnish, Beara, Co. Cork.

Our beloved Patrick Joseph (P.J) passed away peacefully in his home on 24th of September 2024, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Denis and Nora, brother John Michael and sister Mary Ita.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Sheila and their children Raymond, Maryanne, Norma, Ruth and Órna. His eight grandchildren: Abi, Cian, Charlie, Sara-Jane, Jack, Michael, Colm and John. His daughter-in-law Rebekah Kelly and sons-in-law Mike Slattery, John Cowpar and Michael Quirke. His brothers Denis, Terence, Anthony and Frank and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family, friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, September 26th, from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30am followed by burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare, Co. Limerick.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Autism Midwest (Dochas).

Advertisement

Níl sé imithe uainn ach romhainn