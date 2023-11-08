Patrick Deane, The Five Furlongs, Racecourse Road, Tralee and formerly of Goulane, Castlegregory.
Patrick passed away peacefully at his residence on 8th November 2023, surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff and community of The Five Furlongs on 8th November, 2023. Beloved son of John and Mary Deane deceased. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his loving sister Mary, brother in law John Duggan, nieces Carmel and Nora, uncle Fr Joseph Deane, Texas, aunt Eileen Deane, Dublin, cousins, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Friday, 10th November, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Saturday, 11th November 2023, at 12.00 Noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. Patrick’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. John of Gods at the following link Saint John of God Foundation (sjogfoundation.ie)
Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0667121119 or 0876865632.
