Patrick Deane

Jan 1, 2024 09:41 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick Deane

Patrick Deane  of Knockanish, The Spá, Tralee and formerly Camp, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (3rd January) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Camp on Thursday where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Camp Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved husband of the late Bridget Joan (Kiltimagh, Mayo), dear father of John, Joseph and the late Francis and brother of the late John, Brendan & Eugene. Sadly missed by his loving granddaughter Abigail, nephews, nieces, relatives and  friends.

Rest In Peace

 

