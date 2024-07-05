PATRICK CRONIN, LAHARAN HOUSE, CASTLEMAINE.
Predeceased by his parents Nora & Jeremiah.
Sadly missed by his loving sister Anne, nephew Eoghan,
extended family, neighbours & many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Sunday evening (July 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Monday morning (July 8th) to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 o' clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be livestreamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to a charity of your choice
Patrick's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
