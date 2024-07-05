Advertisement

PATRICK CRONIN, LAHARAN HOUSE, CASTLEMAINE.

Predeceased by his parents Nora & Jeremiah.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Anne, nephew Eoghan,

extended family, neighbours & many friends.

 

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

 

Reposing Sunday evening (July 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 5pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (July 8th) to Kiltallagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 o' clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

 

Mass will be livestreamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-carthage-kiltallagh

 

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to a charity of your choice

 

Patrick's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

