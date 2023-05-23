PATRICIA (PATSY) COUGHLAN née GUERIN, DEELISH PARK, BEAUFORT and formerly of KEELOHANE, BEAUFORT and CHESTER and MANCHESTER U.K.

Patsy passed away peacefully on May 24th 2023

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Tommie, sons & daughter; Ger, Trish & Seán, grandchildren Méabh & Gráinne, daughter-in-law Marie, son-in-law John, Seán's partner Felicity, sister Sheila, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~

Reposing Friday evening (May 26th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 7pm - 8.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Beaufort.

Requiem Mass Saturday afternoon (May 27th) at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society

Patsy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.