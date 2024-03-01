Patricia O’Sullivan née O’Shea, Eask East, Bonane, Kenmare; Peacefully at home, surrounded by her heartbroken family.
Beloved wife of John and dearest mother of Seán, Denny, Linda, Sandy and Michelle.
Sadly missed by her family, adoring grandchildren, loving daughters-in-law Marie and Anna, sons-in-law John C, John L and Paul, sisters Maureen and Dolly, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Predeceased by her sister Lily and brothers Mick and John.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Friday (March 1st) from 3.30pm to 5.45pm.
Requiem Mass on Saturday (March 2nd) at 11am in St. Fiachna’s Church, Bonane, followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry - https://www.kerryhospice.com/
Patricia’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
