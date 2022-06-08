Patie Enright, Woodford, Listowel.
Peacefully, on June 8th, 2022, at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Michael, brothers Christy, Mossie and John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Annie, brother-in-law Joe, nephews Brian, Steven, Maurice and Francis, nieces Geraldine and Sheila, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Patie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
