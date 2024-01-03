Pat Scott Snr., Rusheen, Firies, Killarney.

Pat passed away peacefully on the 3rd of January in Killarney Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Madge, his son Murt and his two sisters Kit Cronin and Joan Kilcooley. Cherished father of Patsy, Christy and Hannah [Landers, Ballymac]. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Maura and Anita, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Pádraig, Tomás, Brian, Mairéad, Jamie and Catherina, great-grandchildren Anna and Jack, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamonn O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Friday [January 5th] from 5.30PM to 8.00PM. Funeral cortege for Pat Scott Snr. will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Saturday [January 6th] at 11.15AM for Requiem Mass at 11.30AM. Burial will take place afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery.

Pat’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Advertisement

Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.