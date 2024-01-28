The death has occurred of Pat O’Leary, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork, on the 27th January, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Araglen Nursing Home, Boherbue.

Predeceased by his parents Sam and Annie, and brother Ted. Pat will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, sister Joan, daughters Áine (Rohan), Eileen (O’ Sullivan), Maria (Goulding) and son Pauric. Pat will be fondly remembered by sons-in-law Niall, Bernard and Stephen, grandchildren Joseph, Moira, Ellen, Doireann and Nell, aunt Sheila and uncle Bob, nephews, niece, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Pat will be reposing in his home (P51 PPT4), West End, Ballydesmond, from 4pm to 8pm this Sunday 28th January. Requiem Mass for Pat will be held at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, on Monday 29th January, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.