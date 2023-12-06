Pat Joe Murphy, Knockavinna, Brosna.
Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel P51 W891) tomorrow evening (Thursday Dec 7th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by prayers. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Brosna. Mass can be viewed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna, Facebook Page. Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel 029 69011
