Advertisement

Pat Joe Murphy

Dec 6, 2023 10:35 By receptionradiokerry
Pat Joe Murphy

Pat Joe Murphy, Knockavinna, Brosna.

Advertisement

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel  P51 W891) tomorrow evening (Thursday Dec 7th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by prayers.  Requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna.  Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Brosna.  Mass can be viewed on St. Carthage’s Church Brosna, Facebook Page.  Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel 029 69011

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus