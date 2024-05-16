Advertisement

Pat Guerin

May 17, 2024 07:45 By receptionradiokerry
Pat Guerin

Pat Guerin, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, surrounded by his loving family suddenly on May 12th 2024. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his heart-broken wife Peggy, daughters Sandra and Marie, sons Niall and JJ, his grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brother Neile, sisters Kathleen and Bridie May, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Predeceased by his Parents Nelius and Mary, daughter Patricia and grand daughter Baby Shauna, brothers John Joe and Brendan and sister Theresa.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Friday 17th May from 6-8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue on Saturday 18th May where mass will be celebrated at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Advertisement

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue/

Leave condolence

Condolences (2)

Thomas McEllistrim

May 17, 2024 08:23

Sorry for your loss!

Noel Finucane

May 17, 2024 08:30

my thoughts and sympathy are with you today it was a great shock when I was told it’s hard to think in a short time for the children the 2 grandparents gone I always loved to have a chat with him PAT. REST IN PEACE NOEL

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus