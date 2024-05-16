Pat Guerin, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, surrounded by his loving family suddenly on May 12th 2024. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his heart-broken wife Peggy, daughters Sandra and Marie, sons Niall and JJ, his grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brother Neile, sisters Kathleen and Bridie May, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Predeceased by his Parents Nelius and Mary, daughter Patricia and grand daughter Baby Shauna, brothers John Joe and Brendan and sister Theresa.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue on Friday 17th May from 6-8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue on Saturday 18th May where mass will be celebrated at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue/