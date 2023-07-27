Pat Finn of Scrahan Cross, The Spá and formerly St. John’s Park, Tralee, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on July 26th 2023

Beloved husband of the late Eileen and dear father of Patrice, Niall, Aidan, Maria, Aileen, Danielle, Geneanne, Michael and Diarmuid, brother of Breda Browne, Marie Heaslip and Michael.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his 21 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brother-in-law Christy, sister-in-law Delia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday 28th July from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Purification, Churchill, on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Pat Finn will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill)

Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Rest in Peace.