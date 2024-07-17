The death has occurred of
Pat Clifford
Pre-deceased by his loving partner Priscilla.
Pat is the beloved father of Pa and Celene and adored grandfather of Lucy.
Sadly missed by his loving family – his son, daughter, granddaughter, partner Teresa, brother Mickey, sisters Maura, Helen and Cora [Milan], son-in-law Chris, brothers-in-law Séamus, David and Luigi, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, members of the Pigeon Fanciers Club and his wide circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6.30PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Pat’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
House Private Please.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
