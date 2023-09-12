Advertisement

Padraig (Paudie) Ryan

Sep 12, 2023 08:24 By receptionradiokerry
Padraig (Paudie) Ryan

Padraig (Paudie) Ryan of Nagle House, Caherslee and formerly of St. John’s Park, Tralee died peacefully after a short illness, on 11th September 2023, beloved husband of Kathleen and stepfather of Aileen, Trina and Michael.  Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Emma, Aoibheann, Ella, Ciarán, Aoife, Tiernan, Bronagh and Maeve, sisters Breda, Mary and Therese, brother Diarmuid, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (13th September) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.  Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday at 1:000 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Paudie will be celebrated at 1:30p.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation – www.irishheart.ie, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.  Rest in Peace.

House strictly private please.

