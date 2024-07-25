Pádraig [Pat] Horgan

The death has occurred of

Pre-deceased by his sisters Eilish, Kathleen and Mary and his brother Ted.

Beloved uncle of Emer [Hogan], Máire [George], Noreen [McElligott], Máire [Keane] and Eoin [Brosnacháin].

Sadly missed by his loving family – his nieces, nephew, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, the community at Apree Nursing Home, Tralee, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 7.30PM to 8.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.40AM for Requiem Mass at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Pat’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Pat’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.