The death has occurred of Pádraig Martin, Reenconnell, Dingle.

On the 15th of February 2024, Pádraig. Sadly missed by his loving wife Edith, son Patrick, daughters Ann, Elaine and Marie, sisters Áine and Eileen, grandchildren Jack and Lacey Mae, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m.

Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis