Paddy O'Donnell, Knockane, Listowel. Peacefully, on July 28th, 2023, at his home, in the wonderful care of his loving family. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridie, sons Dennis and John, daughters Mary, Catherine, Sarah and Pat, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday afternoon from 1.00 p.m to 3.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.