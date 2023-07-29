Paddy O'Donnell, Knockane, Listowel. Peacefully, on July 28th, 2023, at his home, in the wonderful care of his loving family. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridie, sons Dennis and John, daughters Mary, Catherine, Sarah and Pat, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday afternoon from 1.00 p.m to 3.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Recommended
Traffic delays for Kerry motorists due to bus breakdownJul 29, 2023 13:16
Chamber Music on Valentia 2023 calls for performance submissionsJul 29, 2023 12:41
Temporary road closure during Caherciveen Music and Arts FestivalJul 29, 2023 10:09
Maguire needs big day 3Jul 29, 2023 09:32
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsJul 29, 2023 09:36