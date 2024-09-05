Advertisement

P.J. Bruton

Sep 5, 2024 15:21 By receptionradiokerry
P.J. Bruton

P.J. Bruton

Mill Road, Killarney and formerly of Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday from 6:45pm to 8:30pm.

Requiem Mass for P.J. Bruton will take place at 10:30am in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus