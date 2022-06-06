O’SULLIVAN (Columban Sisters), Sr. Abbie (formerly of Killarney) Philippines, Hong Kong, Croatia, England and Ireland.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 9th June, at 11.30am in the Convent Chapel, Magheramore, Wicklow followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.

7th June 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Wicklow Hospice and her Columban community. Predeceased by her parents Hannah May and Denis. Sadly missed by her sister Margaret, her brothers Denis and Sean, sister-in-law Eva, niece April, nephews Adam and Ryan, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends, her community and the Columban Sisters worldwide.

Rest in peace