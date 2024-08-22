Olive McCarthy née O’Mahoney of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee; died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on 21st August 2024, cherished mother of Patrick, Noreen, Elizabeth and Olive, sister of Gaby, Mary, Kevin, Martin and the late Ian. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (23rd August) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Olive will be celebrated at 11 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.