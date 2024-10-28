Nuala O'Shea, (née Young)

Nuala died peacefully on 27th October 2024 at her home.

Predeceased by her husband Bill, and her brother Billy. Cherished mother to John and Liam, and sadly missed by her granddaughters Clara and Eimear and their mother Mary. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary, Rosie and Agnes, her daughter-in-law Sheila, her many relations and her many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday evening 29th October from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with Nuala’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for Nuala will take place at 11am Wednesday 30th October, followed by interment afterwards in Ahavallen Cemetery, Rusheen, Ballylongford.